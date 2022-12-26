Upcoming IPO: Sah Polymers to launch issue this week. Check date, price band, key details1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM IST
- Sah Polymers' IPO will be a fresh issue of 1,02,00,000 equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component
The initial public offering (IPO) of polymer manufacturer Sah Polymers will open for subscription this week on Friday, December 30, 2022 and conclude on January 4, 2023. As per reports, the company has fixed a price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per share for its issue. The bid for anchor investors will open on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
