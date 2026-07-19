Upcoming IPOs: Cube Highways IPO, Xtranet Tech IPO among new issues to open next week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The IPO buzz is all set to continue as seven new initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit the primary market in the coming week.

Cube Highways Trust IPO, Xtranet Technologies IPO, Lohia Corp IPO, and Indo-MIM IPO are among the mainboard issues to open for bidding next week. Meanwhile, Gulf Lloyds IPO, Metalic Technoforge IPO, and Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO will open in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.

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The upcoming week follows robust investor interest in the IPO market, driven by the blockbuster public issue of SBI Funds Management. The ₹9,813 crore IPO of India's largest mutual fund house was subscribed more than 40 times, attracting bids worth nearly ₹2.98 lakh crore.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness five new companies make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Here's a list of IPOs opening for subscription next week - Cube Highways Trust IPO Cube Highways Trust IPO will open for subscription on July 22 and close on July 24. The ₹5,000 crore book-built issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), comprising 32.89 crore units.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹151– ₹152 per unit. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

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Xtranet Technologies IPO Xtranet Technologies IPO will open for subscription on July 23 and conclude on July 27. The ₹166.80-crore book-built issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹120-127 per share. Share India Capital Services is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Lohia Corp IPO The Lohia Corp IPO will open for public subscription on July 23 and conclude on July 27. It is a book-built issue comprising 2.59 crore shares, with the entire offering being an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.59 crore shares.

The price band is yet to be announced by the company. Equirus Capital has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar.

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Indo-MIM IPO The Indo-MIM IPO will open for subscription on July 23, 2026, and conclude on July 27, 2026. It is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue worth ₹500 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.83 crore shares.

The price band of the mainboard issue is yet to be announced. HDFC Bank is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar.

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Gulf Lloyds (India) IPO Gulf Lloyds IPO will open for subscription on July 20, and close on July 22. The IPO is a fixed-price issue worth ₹18.19 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 18.19 lakh shares.

The company has fixed the issue price at ₹100 per share. Interactive Financial Services is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

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Metalic Technoforge IPO Metalic Technoforge IPO will open for public subscription on July 21 and close on July 23. The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹49.96 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.65 crore equity shares.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹72-77 per share. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO Shree Balaji Mala's IPO will open for public subscription on July 22 and close on July 24. The ₹18.90 crore IPO is a book-built issue, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.27 crore equity shares.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹66-70 per share. GYR Capital Advisors is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

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New Listings - SBI Funds Management IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 21.

Alpine Texworld IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 21.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 24.

Also Read | JSW Steel to raise ₹811 crore through JSW One IPO

Millworks Technologies IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 21.

Sotefin Bharat IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 23.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.