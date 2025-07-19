Upcoming IPOs: Nine new public issues, three listings scheduled this week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The forthcoming week appears to be abuzz with initial public offerings (IPOs) on D-Street, as numerous mainboard and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) issues are set to enter the primary market.

The IPO landscape is slowly flourishing, a contrast to the previous two years, with experts suggesting that a selective approach is essential. Given the decent subscription rates and strong listing potential indicated by GMPs, investors are encouraged to concentrate on fundamentals, sectoral trends, and institutional support. The week ahead presents a blend of prominent and niche opportunities, making it suitable for both short-term strategies and long-term investments, believes experts.

In the mainboard space, Anthem Biosciences IPO is scheduled to debut on the exchanges on Monday, July 21, 2025. Indiqube Spaces IPO and GNG Electronics IPO are set to be launched on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO is expected to hit the D-Street on Thursday, July 24, 2025, while Shanti Gold International IPO will commence on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Next week will bring activity to the SME platforms, with five companies slated to make their debut. Savy Infra & Logistics and Swastika Castal are set to open on Monday, July 21, 2025. Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants will open on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, while TSC India is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and Patel Chem Specialities is planned to enter the primary market on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Spunweb Nonwoven and Monika Alcobev are expected to make their debut on the BSE SME and NSE SME platform on July 21 and July 23, respectively.

IPO Watch Below are the important details regarding the IPOs scheduled for next week:

Indiqube Spaces IPO IndiQube Spaces IPO valued at ₹700 crore, which includes a fresh issue of ₹650 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 21,09,704 equity shares from the selling shareholders who are promoters. IndiQube Spaces IPO price band has been set between ₹225 and ₹237 per equity share with a face value of Re 1. IndiQube Spaces Limited provides managed, sustainable, and technology-driven workplace solutions, with the goal of transforming the traditional office experience for modern businesses.

GNG Electronics IPO GNG Electronics IPO valued at ₹460 crore, which includes a fresh issue of ₹400 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2,550,000 equity shares by the selling shareholders associated with the promoters. GNG Electronics IPO price band has been set between ₹225 and ₹237 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2. The company is recognized as the leading refurbisher of laptops and desktops in India and is among the top global refurbishers of ICT devices, maintaining a robust presence in India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, according to the 1Lattice Report dated March 31, 2025.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹759.60 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO price band is likely to be out in a couple of days. The lead managers of the issue are JM Financial Ltd, and ICICI Securities Ltd, and the registrar is KFin Technologies Ltd.

Shanti Gold International IPO As per the RHP, Shanti Gold International IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1,80,96,000 equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The Shanti Gold International IPO price band is likely to be out in a couple of days. Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the Shanti Gold International IPO, whereas Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is responsible for managing the issue's registrar.

Savy Infra & Logistics IPO Savy Infra, which focuses on real estate and infrastructure, is launching an IPO worth ₹69.98 crore. The offering will be available from July 21 to July 23, with a price band set between ₹114 and ₹120.

Swastika Castal IPO Engineering parts manufacturer Swastika Castal is set to launch an IPO worth ₹14.07 crore, with shares priced at ₹65 each. This will be a fresh issue comprising more than 21.64 lakh shares. Horizon Management Private Limited acts as the lead manager for the Swastika Castal IPO. Swastika Castal Limited is involved in the aluminum casting industry.

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants IPO Monarch Surveyors is set to launch its IPO on July 22, seeking to raise ₹93.75 crore through a completely new issue. The price range is set between ₹237 and ₹250. The company provides a wide array of services including topographic surveys, consultancy for project management, design and engineering, geotechnical investigations, land acquisition, GIS mapping, and feasibility studies.

TSC India IPO TSC India, which provides technical and certification services, is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹25.89 crore with a price range of ₹68 to ₹70. TSC India Limited is a travel management firm that focuses on offering extensive air ticketing services to its customers. Primarily targeting the B2B and corporate sectors, TSC partners with airlines and travel agents to deliver budget-friendly travel options.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO One of the final SME IPOs of the week, Patel Chem Specialities, is set to launch its ₹58.80 crore offering on July 25 and conclude on July 29. The price range for the issue is between ₹82 and ₹84. Patel Chem Specialities Limited (PCSL) specialises in the production and export of pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals.