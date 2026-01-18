Upcoming IPOs: Shadowfax Technologies IPO to Bharat Coking Coal IPO — 4 new issues, 7 listings scheduled for next week

Upcoming IPOs: The buzz in the primary market is all set to continue in the coming week as four new initial public offerings (IPOs), one in the mainboard and three in the SME segment, will open for subscription next week.

In the mainboard segment, Shadowfax Technologies IPO will open on Tuesday, January 20. Meanwhile, in the SME segment, Digilogic Systems IPO, KRM Ayurveda IPO and Shayona Engineering IPO will open for bidding next week.

Apart from new issues, the market will witness the listing of Bharat Coking Coal IPO, Amagi Media Labs IPO, Defrail Technologies IPO, Avana Electrosystems IPO, Narmadesh Brass Industries IPO, Indo SMC IPO and GRE Renew Enertech IPO.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Shadowfax Technologies IPO The Shadowfax Technologies IPO will open for subscription on January 20, 2026, and close on January 22, 2026. The offering is a book-built issue worth ₹1,907.27 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 8.06 crore shares amounting to ₹1,000 crore, along with an offer for sale of 7.32 crore shares valued at ₹907.27 crore.

The IPO has been priced in a band of ₹118 to ₹124 per share. ICICI Securities Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Digilogic Systems IPO The Digilogic Systems IPO will open for subscriptions on January 20, 2026, and close on January 22, 2026. The offering is a book-built issue valued at ₹81.01 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.67 crore shares worth ₹69.68 crore and an offer for sale of 0.11 crore shares amounting to ₹11.33 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹98 to ₹104 per share. Indorient Financial Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

KRM Ayurveda IPO The KRM Ayurveda IPO will open for subscription on January 21, 2026, and close on January 23, 2026. It is a book-built issue aggregating ₹77.49 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of about 0.57 crore equity shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹128 to ₹135 per share. NEXGEN Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Mansi Share & Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the market maker for the issue.

Shayona Engineering IPO The Shayona Engineering IPO will open for subscription on January 22, 2026, and close on January 27, 2026. The offering is a book-built issue aggregating ₹14.86 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.10 crore equity shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹140 to ₹144 per share. Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Horizon Financial Consultants Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the market maker.

New Listings - Bharat Coking Coal IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE, NSE on Jan 19, 2026.

Amagi Media Labs IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Jan 21, 2026.

Defrail Technologies IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME on Jan 19, 2026.

Avana Electrosystems IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Jan 19, 2026.

Narmadesh Brass Industries IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Jan 21, 2026.

INDO SMC IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Jan 21, 2026.

GRE Renew Enertech IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Jan 21, 2026.