Urban Company IPO allotment date likely today. GMP rises, steps to check share allotment status online

Urban Company IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of online marketplace Urban Company Ltd was subscribed by over 103 times. As the bidding period has ended, investors now watch out for Urban Company IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open from September 10 to 12, and Urban Company IPO allotment date is likely today, 15 September 2025, while the IPO listing date is September 17.

The company will finalise the Urban Company IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 16, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Urban Company IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Urban Company IPO registrar.

Investors must follow a few simple steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment status online. Here are the steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment status online.

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Urban Company Ltd’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Urban Company IPO GMP Today Urban Company shares are showing a strong trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Urban Company IPO GMP today increased to ₹68.5 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Urban Company shares are trading higher by ₹68.5 apiece than their issue price.

Urban Company IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹171.5 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 66.5% to the IPO price of ₹103 per share.

Urban Company IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The subscription period of the mainboard IPO began on Wednesday, September 10, and ended on Friday, September 12. Urban Company IPO allotment date is likely today, September 15, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 17. Urban Company shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Urban Company IPO price band was ₹98.00 to ₹103.00 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,900 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 4.58 crore equity shares worth ₹472 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares amounting to ₹1,428 crore.

Urban Company IPO was subscribed 103.63 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 39.25 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 74.04 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 140.20 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Urban Company IPO registrar.