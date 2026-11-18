(Bloomberg) -- The US’s 10-year Treasury yield is nearing its longest run above 5% in almost two decades as investors position for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates more amid stubbornly elevated inflation.

The benchmark for borrowing costs in the world’s largest economy is holding above 5% for the 27th day this year, putting 2026 within striking distance of the 29 such closes recorded in 2007. The 10-year traded near 5.09% on Tuesday.

Upward pressure on yields in the past week has reflected hotter-than-expected October inflation that forced Fed policymakers to begin considering a more aggressively tightening of monetary policy than previously expected. On Tuesday, yields edged lower as a slide in equities pushed investors toward havens.

Still traders are fully pricing a quarter-point rate increase at the central bank’s Dec. 9 meeting and see more than 80 basis points of tightening by September 2027, compared with roughly 50 basis points before last week.

Yields back over 5% reflect “risk premium due to uncertainty about the Fed,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The resilient economy and lots of bond sales, from the US government as well as companies looking to invest in AI are other reasons for yields staying above 5%, she said.

The 10-year is a benchmark for the US economy as it helps set the cost of home mortgages, credit cards and business loans. Back in 2007, the 10-year yield climbed above 5% in June and peaked at 5.32% as the Fed kept rates at 5.25% they first reached in July 2006.

That set the stage for elevated rates to weigh on the housing sector, which prompted the central bank to cut rates in September.

For Ian Lyngen, head of US rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets, the current elevated yields are already a cause for concern.

“The impact on the real estate market has been to effectively freeze activity,” he said. That’s “a foreseeable outcome given the fact that 30-year mortgages have remained above 7% since mid-September.”

The trajectory of Treasury yields this year, while not in a straight line, has generally followed an upward path, with the 10-year’s rising from under 4% when President Donald Trump launched his war on Iran in late February, disrupting the supply of Middle Eastern oil and gas.

The benchmark yield swung higher, first topping 5% in mid-September before peaking intraday at 5.36% on Oct. 7. That marked the highest in regular trading since 2002, before an equity selloff in technology and AI shares fueled a haven bid, sending the 10-year’s down toward 4.8% earlier this month.

The bounce back above 5% has been driven by inflation topping expectations, igniting concern from Fed officials and a debate about whether a 50-basis point increase should be considered in December.

Other forces are also weighing on Treasuries. The artificial intelligence boom has flooded markets with debt from hyperscalers, while also pouring stimulus into the economy. Lingering concerns about the federal government’s swollen budget deficit has been another catalyst as investors demand more compensation, or term premium, to own the 10-year Treasury.

As Wall Street banks turn their eyes to 2027, strategists at Morgan Stanley are saying 10-year Treasury yields will end next year at 5%. Counterparts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. see a decline to 4.6% while global fund managers surveyed by Bank of America expect 4.9%.

Rather than reflect on what has been a painful adjustment higher in yields, some bond managers are touting the high level of yields generating the best income opportunity in decades. This year has seen record inflows into US fixed income mutual and exchange-traded funds, indicating that plenty of retail and institutional investors looking beyond fiscal and inflation jitters.

In addition, a sustained equity market rally since 2023 leaves many portfolios more heavily weighted in stocks, setting the stage for a meaningful rebalancing into bonds, they say.

There’s demand for fixed income because of where yields trade, according to Dan Carter, senior portfolio manager at Fort Washington Investment Advisors.

“The risk-reward in fixed income is looking a lot better now than it has quite some time,” he said. “Bonds will reassert their defensive role that they traditionally have played in portfolios.”

(Updates prices throughout.)

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