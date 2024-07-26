US accuses prominent short seller Andrew Left of fraud
Dave Michaels , Justin Baer , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Jul 2024, 08:09 PM IST
SummaryProsecutors accuse Citron founder of manipulating stocks by issuing misleading research reports that led to quick trading profits.
Federal prosecutors on Friday charged famed short seller Andrew Left with fraud, accusing him of routinely making exaggerated or misleading statements about stocks to quickly profit on price moves caused by his reports.
