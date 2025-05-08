The US and China will meet this weekend to talk trade. Will markets get a boost?
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 5 min read 08 May 2025, 11:48 AM IST
SummaryU.S. and Chinese officials are expected to meet in Geneva over the weekend. Investors are hoping talks will cool the trade war, but there are good reasons to temper expectations.
Now that a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials is on the calendar for this weekend, the focus turns to whether discussions will result in enough of a de-escalation that it restarts trade between the two economies or if investors will need to wait for more meetings.
