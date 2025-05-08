The US and China will meet this weekend to talk trade. Will markets get a boost?

Analysts familiar with the thinking in China note a wariness about any potential deals or talks between the two leaders given the White House’s back-and-forth comments about the state of negotiations. Meetings such as the one between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump on Tuesday—and Trump’s remark that there is nothing Canada could offer to lift the trade deals—only add to that concern that any negotiation done by anyone other than Trump might not hold—and even then there is the risk of continual renegotiation or pushing for sweeteners.