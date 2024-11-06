Hello User
Business News/ Markets / US Election Results: FPI outflows to China trade war—how will Trump's victory impact global markets? Experts weigh in

US Election Results: FPI outflows to China trade war—how will Trump's victory impact global markets? Experts weigh in

Nikita Prasad

  • US Election Results: FPI outflows to China trade war—how will Trump's victory impact global markets? Experts weigh in

US Election Results 2024: Republican frontrunner Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

US Election Results 2024: In a remarkable turnaround after losing the 2020 elections, Republican nominee and former US President Donald Trump secured a record-breaking historic victory in the US Presidential Elections 2024, defeating Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris with over 270 electoral votes to become President-elect officially. After weeks of opinion polls predicting an exceptionally tight race to the White House, Trump has swept a string of states, including Alabama, Florida, Nebraska, Texas, Ohio, and others.

Claiming victory as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump pledged to "heal" the country and bring a “golden age" to the US as he took the stage on Wednesday, November 6. Trump has won three crucial swing states – Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, bolstering his path to 270 electoral votes. Kamala Harris has won Virginia and Hawaii, adding to her earlier victories in Democratic strongholds like California, New York, and Illinois.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
