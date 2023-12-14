US Fed hike pause lifts indices to all-time high
IT companies were the top gainers, led by Infosys, Tech Mahindra and LTI Mindtree, all of which ended the session with gains of over 3.5% each
MUMBAI : India’s benchmark stock indices rallied to record highs on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve announced the end of the era of interest rate hikes and indicated the possibility of three rate cuts in 2024.
