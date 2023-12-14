US Fed hike pause lifts indices to all-time high

MUMBAI : India’s benchmark stock indices rallied to record highs on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve announced the end of the era of interest rate hikes and indicated the possibility of three rate cuts in 2024.

Sensex, the 30-stock BSE index, ended the session at 70,514.2 points, 1.34% higher over its previous close. While the index had breached the 70,000 mark during intraday trade on Monday, this was the first time it ended the session in excess of the milestone figure.

The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index closed at an all-time high of 21,182.7, after touching an intra-day peak of 21,210.9.

IT companies were the top gainers, led by Infosys, Tech Mahindra and LTI Mindtree, all of which ended the session with gains of over 3.5% each.

“The market has reacted to the Fed change in stance from ‘higher for longer’ to ‘not higher unnecessarily’," said Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak AMC. “IT sector, which was a laggard, is beginning to look attractive. But the two main triggers investors will watch carefully are hiring and shortening of the sales conversion cycle."

The markets have already started to price in a 75-basis-point rate cut by the US Fed next year from the 50 basis points expected earlier, said a mutual fund executive requesting not to be identified as they are not authorised to speak with the media.

“The possibility of a rate cut is not as distant as it used to be," said Nirav Karkera, head of research at investment platform Fisdom. “The fact that a pause in US Fed rate hikes, decline in US Treasury yields and a slump in the dollar index are all aligning at the same time is giving further confidence to investors."

Foreign capital has also joined the party given the Indian market’s relative outperformance to most other emerging and developed markets, with an added premium for political stability.

Foreign portfolio investors registered net capital inflow of Rs3,570 crore on Thursday, provisional data show. With that, there has been net FPI equity inflow in excess of Rs30,000 crore in December so far.

Analysts expect foreign inflows to continue, aiding sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals and banking.

“Despite expensive valuation, India stands out globally due to its positive outlook and fewer challenges in terms of economy and corporate earnings," said S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC.

Domestic macro-economic indicators have also lent air to the soaring sentiments. The Reserve Bank of India held interest rates constant last week while raising its GDP growth projection for the current financial year to 7% from 6.5% earlier.

The purchasing managers index (PMI) for manufacturing too rode north to 56 in November, up from 55.5 in October, though it remained below 57.5 reported in September.

Amidst the exuberance, some experts have advised caution.

“When you’re in a party and everybody is dancing, dance, but don’t get drunk," said investor Vijay Kedia. “We are in a red-hot bull market and those who haven’t boarded the train yet should stay cautious, while those who boarded long ago and have vision for another three to four years can stay put."

