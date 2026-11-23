SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - US stock futures bounced at the open on Monday, while Asian markets braced for more selling as authorities around the region readied support measures after a withering wipeout last week for tech and chip stocks at the centre of the AI boom.

Investors are questioning whether the vast sums of mostly borrowed money spent building data centres to power AI models will generate returns fast enough to repay lenders and big enough to justify some of the high stock prices.

Last week's 10% drop in the Nasdaq was its largest weekly drop since pandemic panic gripped markets in March 2020.

Nasdaq 100 futures bounced about 2% in early trade on Monday, and S&P 500 futures rose around 1%.

Japan markets are closed for a holiday on Monday but futures indicate selling pressure, while Hang Seng futures also point to a fall. Australian stocks were 0.5% lower.

The "AI trade" has for several years lifted a wide range of stocks, from switch and cable makers to electricity generators and the manufacturers of anything in the computing supply chain, but they have been under pressure in recent months from rising interest rates.

AI-related shares took a particularly sharp downturn last week as the exit of Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO nicknamed the "godfather of AI", and the faltering debut of AI company Anthropic, which closed 8.5% lower on its first full day of trading, pointed to a souring mood.

Taiwanese shares were down 17% for the week, their biggest weekly fall since 1990, and Friday's 10% drop for the Philadelphia semiconductor index points to more pain for Asia's chip-heavy markets, especially in Taiwan and South Korea.

Taiwan's financial regulator on Saturday ordered a further tightening of short-selling rules for stocks, while in China stock exchanges announced a batch of support measures such as easing requirements for margin financing.

South Korea will be ready to deploy market stabilisation funds immediately should the market continue to fall, the finance ministry said on Sunday, after the benchmark index last week slumped to 10-month lows.