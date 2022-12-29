US futures rise after jobs data; dollar declines: Markets wrap3 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 07:55 PM IST
Tesla Inc. climbed more than 4% in premarket trading, with tech giants including Apple Inc. Amazon.com Inc. also among the biggest gainers
US equity futures gained on Thursday after data showed applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, but remained near historic lows. Treasury yields ticked lower and a gauge of the dollar extended declines.
