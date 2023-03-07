US futures tick higher before Fed chief’s message: Markets wrap2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Investors are wary of making big bets before Powell speaks, and contracts on the S&P 500 rose about 0.3%, after the underlying gauge closed flat Monday
US equity futures edged higher Tuesday, as Treasury bond yields stayed below the key 4% mark and investors waited to see what policy message Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would deliver at his Congressional testimony later in the day.
