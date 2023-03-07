US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday informed that US interest rates will likely peak at a higher level than previously expected due to stronger economic data. He further pointed out that January figures of employment, consumer spending, manufacturing production and inflation indicat a partial reversal of earlier softening trends.

This was likely due to "unseasonably warm weather," said Powell adding “If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."

Powell was speaking before the Senate Banking Committee.

The announcement had an immediate impact on US stocks, with the S&P 500 falling 0.6% within an hour of trading, despite being relatively flat before Powell's comments.

The Fed has already raised its benchmark lending rate eight times since early last year, as it contends with inflation that has remained stubbornly above its long-term target of 2%. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, reached an annual rate of 5.4% in January.

At the same time, the labor market remains "extremely tight," Powell said.

"To restore price stability, we will need to see lower inflation in this sector, and there will very likely be some softening in labor market conditions," he said.

US job gains had surged unexpectedly in January while unemployment slipped to its lowest rate in more than five decades, despite efforts to cool the economy.

While wage growth has slowed, analysts believe this is not yet enough for the Fed.

A strong labor market supports incomes and, in turn, demand.

Policymakers have been concerned that elevated wages could feed into inflation, complicating the battle to rein in prices.

Powell's appearance on Tuesday comes shortly after the US central bank released a semiannual report on monetary policy, which pointed to a tight labor market, robust job gains, historically low unemployment and elevated nominal wage growth.

(With inputs from agencies)