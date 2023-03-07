US Fed speech LIVE updates: Interest rate likely to peak higher than anticipated2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:59 PM IST
- US interest rates will likely peak at a higher level due to economic data that came in stronger than recent trends suggested, Fed's Powell said
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday informed that US interest rates will likely peak at a higher level than previously expected due to stronger economic data. He further pointed out that January figures of employment, consumer spending, manufacturing production and inflation indicat a partial reversal of earlier softening trends.
