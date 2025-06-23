‘Prolonged war in the Middle East less likely than a peace deal’
The reason there is concern about the Middle East crisis is the price of oil, especially if energy infrastructure is hit in the war or if the movement of vessels across the Strait of Hormuz is impacted, according to Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and MD of Valentis Advisors.
The US involvement in Iran could queer the pitch for financial markets only if Iran or its proxies decide to escalate by targeting US bases or choking the Strait of Hormuz. That's something markets will be closely watching over the next few days as it could impact energy prices, with a fifth of global demand of 100 million barrels per day passing through the waterway. However, given the current global supply-demand dynamic, crude might not sustain at higher levels for too long, a plus for energy-dependent markets like India, believes Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and MD of Valentis Advisors.