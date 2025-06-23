Currently, we think the second scenario is a lower probability, but something we have to keep a close watch on. Having said that, history shows that the impact of wars on stock markets is not long-lasting, and markets tend to bounce back quickly. The reason there is concern about the Middle East crisis is the price of oil, especially if energy infrastructure is hit in the war or more importantly, if the movement of vessels across the Strait of Hormuz is impacted. However, if we look at the current demand-supply balance, it is unlikely that oil can be sustained at high prices for very long. Hence, any surge in oil prices may impact markets in the short term, but investors should use that as a buying opportunity.