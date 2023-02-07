US Market News: Wall Street edges lower as Federal Reserve fears mount
- After taking a hit in 2022, U.S. equities have recovered strongly in 2023, led by megacap growth stocks amid short-lived hopes that the Fed will temper its aggressive rate hikes, which in turn could alleviate some pressure on equity valuations.
The main U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday as investors shifted gears after considering the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take longer to start cutting rates.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×