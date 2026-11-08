US markets next week 9-14 Nov: After crash and bounce back, investors eye inflation data, tech earnings, and more

Wall Street investors are bracing for another volatile week as concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) investments, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions weigh on market sentiment. Investors will closely track key US inflation data, earnings announcements from major technology companies and developments in the Middle East for fresh cues on the direction of the stock market.

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The outlook follows a sharp sell-off in major technology and AI stocks, which dragged down Wall Street's benchmark indices. Concerns that political developments following the US midterm elections could slow the expansion of data centres have added to uncertainty surrounding one of the biggest drivers of this year's stock market rally.

US inflation data in focus The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October, scheduled for release on Tuesday, will be among the most closely watched economic indicators next week. Investors will examine the inflation figures for clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions and the possibility of another interest rate increase in December.

The inflation reading assumes significance after the US central bank maintained interest rates last month, following a rate hike in September, its first increase in three years.

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Market expectations have shifted towards tighter monetary policy following Friday's stronger-than-expected employment data. According to LSEG data, interest rate futures were indicating an approximately 80% probability of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December 8-9 meeting.

Investors will also monitor producer price inflation data to assess whether price pressures are building across the US economy.

Nasdaq enters correction territory Technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday amid concerns that Democratic victories in the US midterm elections could lead to greater restrictions or political hurdles for the expansion of AI-related data centres.

The concerns triggered fresh anxiety among investors about the sustainability of the AI investment boom, which has played a central role in driving Wall Street's gains this year.

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The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed Thursday nearly 12% below its record high of October 6. A decline of more than 10% from a recent peak is generally considered a market correction.

Although technology stocks staged a modest recovery on Friday, the major US stock indices ended the week with losses, reflecting continued uncertainty among investors.

AI and technology earnings on radar Corporate earnings announcements will provide another important direction to the market next week. Investors will closely monitor results from technology and artificial intelligence-related companies, including CoreWeave, Applied Materials and Cisco Systems.

Their financial performance, revenue outlook and commentary on technology spending could influence investor expectations about the future growth of the AI sector.

Iran tensions add to market uncertainty Developments in the Middle East will remain another key factor influencing global financial markets, particularly crude oil prices and investor appetite for riskier assets.

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The US military announced on Saturday the formation of Task Force Iron Gate to intensify efforts to restrict Iran's movement of advanced weapons and other sanctioned materials across its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

The task force will be headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and coordinate with other US government agencies. Its mandate will also include restricting the movement of dual-use technologies and curbing revenue streams that Washington considers illegal.

Meanwhile, diplomatic mediators have stepped up efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran amid concerns that hostilities could resume following the US midterm elections.

President Donald Trump has threatened another military offensive against Tehran, raising concerns among Gulf nations. Iran, in turn, has warned of wider retaliation against infrastructure across the region.

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About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.