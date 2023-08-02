US rating cut leaves Indian investors poorer by ₹3.5 tn3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Foreign investors lead stampede; gold gains, volatility index jumps, rupee falls
MUMBAI : Indian investors turned poorer by ₹3.5 trillion on Wednesday as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares to meet redemption pressures in developed markets spooked by Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of US credit ratings. Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended over 1% lower each at 19,526.55 and 65,782.78.
