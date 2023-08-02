US rating cut leaves Indian investors poorer by 3.5 tn

FPIs have been at the vanguard of the latest bull market rally from a low of 16,828 on 20 March to the record high of 19,991.85 on 31 July, a rise of 19%. From there, profit booking has set in, with the Fitch downgrade being used to take some profits off the table by FPIs who have invested $18.1 billion in FY24 so far, following two straight years of selling —$18.5 billion in FY22 and $5.1 billion in FY23.