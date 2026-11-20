The price of US sour oil has plunged, as a surge of oil from Venezuela, Canada and the Middle East gives refiners ample barrels to choose from.

US medium sour export grade Mars, which is pumped from deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico and is similar to Middle Eastern crude, traded at a record premium to benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures in the early days of the Iran war as buyers hunted for alternate supplies to those disrupted by the closed Strait of Hormuz.

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Now, as oil markets begin to settle after a volatile year, Mars has fallen to a steep discount, making it cheaper for US refiners built to process heavier crude.

Mars has dropped from a $10 premium to a $4 discount to WTI futures in less than a month. That’s the steepest discount since late September.

At the peak of Middle Eastern oil supply disruptions in March and April, it notched a record $17.50 premium even as futures traded for over $100 a barrel. At the start of the year, before the US and Israel launched their war in Iran in late February, Mars largely traded at a discount.

Rising production of heavy-sour crude in Venezuela and Canada has pushed global prices lower in recent weeks. US refiners, whose Gulf Coast and Midwest plants are major buyers of heavier oil, have benefited from the additional supplies from Canada and Latin America, while higher shipping costs are depressing the value of barrels at their origin because they’re expensive to move overseas to refiners. Flows from the Persian Gulf have also increased.

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“Incremental supply looks to be dominated by heavier and more sour barrels, especially out of Canada, Venezuela, and the Middle East,” Valero’s head of crude supply Randy Hawkins said in an October earnings call. It’s a “race to the bottom” Phillips 66’s executive vice president of marketing and commercial Brian Mandell said on a call with analysts the same month.

In Canada, the pipeline that takes oil sands crude from inland fields to export markets on the West Coast is operating at a record 960,000 barrels a day this month, 8% above its stated capacity. That oil will ship on 34 vessels out of the Westridge terminal near Vancouver in November, up from 31 vessels in October.

While cheaper heavy crude is a boon to refiners who are already making record profits from the Iran war’s disruptions to global fuel markets, it is coming at a cost to heavy oil producers.

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“We’re basically going to have to be a price taker,” oil driller Sable Offshore Corp. chief executive office Jim Flores said earlier this month. Sable pumps heavy oil off the coast of California.

US crude exports of both heavy and light grades continue at historically elevated levels.

In the last four weeks, US crude exports averaged 4 million barrels each day, short of a weekly record of over 6 million daily barrels in April but well above the 3 million barrel a day average from when the US removed a ban on crude exports in 2015 to today.

With assistance from Yongchang Chin.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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