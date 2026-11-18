Nasdaq is set to introduce 23-hour-a-day, five-day-a-week trading in US stocks from December 6, 2026, in a major shift aimed at expanding access to American equity markets for investors across different time zones.

The extended trading schedule will begin on Sunday, December 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Under the new arrangement, the Nasdaq Stock Market will operate continuously from Sunday evening until Friday evening, with a one-hour daily pause for maintenance and corporate action processing.

Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward S. Knight said the extended trading model would serve investors better while maintaining investor protection, market resilience and regulatory safeguards.

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Knight said round-the-clock trading was already taking place in financial markets. However, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that such activity takes place on platforms equipped with adequate surveillance, safeguards and regulatory standards.

"We feel it will serve investors better, and we're looking forward to executing on our plans on December 6," Knight said.

He said Nasdaq's priority was to protect investors and provide a resilient trading platform that follows the rules and regulations expected of a registered securities exchange.

What will change under Nasdaq's 23/5 trading model? Currently, regular US stock market trading takes place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET. Investors can also trade during pre-market hours, from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and after-hours trading, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From December 6, Nasdaq will expand its operating schedule to 23 hours a day, five days a week.

The exchange will operate from Sunday at 9 p.m. ET through Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Trading will pause for one hour every weekday, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

The maintenance window will allow Nasdaq to carry out essential operational activities, including corporate action processing and critical clearing, settlement and reference data processes.

How will extended trading benefit investors? The longer trading window is expected to provide investors with greater flexibility to access US equities across international time zones.

Investors will be able to respond to economic developments, corporate earnings announcements and global events during overnight trading hours rather than waiting for the next regular trading session.

Although most market liquidity is expected to remain concentrated during traditional US trading hours, the expanded schedule will provide a transparent and regulated platform for executing trades outside the regular session.

For broker-dealers and financial intermediaries, the extended schedule could create opportunities to serve clients during their local business hours.

Will Nasdaq-listed companies face new disclosure requirements? Nasdaq-listed companies will continue to follow their existing disclosure obligations, investor relations practices and reporting requirements.

Corporate actions and announcements of material information will remain subject to established regulatory processes. Overnight trading will also take place under the oversight of a national securities exchange.

This means the extended trading schedule will not change the disclosure responsibilities of listed companies.

What will remain unchanged? Nasdaq said the new framework would preserve the core US trading session, including the Opening and Closing Crosses, which play an important role in liquidity and price discovery.

The Opening Cross facilitates the execution of orders at the market open, while the Closing Cross establishes the official closing price for Nasdaq-listed securities. This closing price is widely used by investors, index providers and asset managers as a benchmark.