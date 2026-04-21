US stock market today: Dow, S&P 500 futures rise up to 0.6% as AI optimism offsets geopolitical uncertainty

US stock futures are indicating a positive start for Wall Street in Tuesday’s session, 21 April, as optimism grew that the US and Iran could engage in a second round of peace talks this week. Futures for the three key indices—the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq—were trading higher in the range of 0.3%–0.6%.

With the two-week ceasefire in West Asia set to expire on Wednesday, investor attention has shifted toward the potential truce talks between the US and Iran. Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the US delegation in Pakistan once again.

Iran has yet to confirm its participation in the talks in Islamabad, although recent media reports suggest that Tehran is considering attending the negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said it is “highly unlikely” he would extend the two-week truce if an agreement were not reached before it expires, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would remain blocked until an accord is finalised.

While investors remain focused on developments in the Middle East, attention will also turn to Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, who is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. Washington time.

US stocks have staged a strong comeback in recent weeks, recovering all of their war-driven losses, led by a sharp revival in technology stocks. The Nasdaq has jumped 12% so far in April, supported by better-than-expected earnings from tech companies.

An index tracking the so-called Magnificent Seven technology giants extended its winning streak to 13 consecutive sessions through Friday, April 17, its longest stretch in recent years.

Shares of Microsoft Corp. have been emblematic of the turnaround, rising 13% this month so far after falling 34% between late October and late March.

Nearly nine out of ten companies that have reported January–March earnings have posted profits above analysts’ expectations, according to AP, citing FactSet data.

Sentiment was also supported after several major US banks said last week that the economy remains resilient, particularly due to strong consumer spending.

Oil Prices ease on peace hopes Crude oil prices are trading lower, trimming gains from the previous session amid hopes of a potential peace deal. Brent crude slipped 0.7% to $94.81 per barrel, while US benchmark crude declined 0.9% to $86.63 per barrel.

The conflict has disrupted oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital waterway that is typically fully open to international shipping—pushing prices sharply higher in recent sessions.

Stocks in focus today Vested Finance said stocks are pointing higher, but individual names are reacting sharply to corporate developments and shifting macro signals, with Apple trading about 0.4% lower in premarket after announcing that CEO Tim Cook will step down later this year, to be succeeded by hardware chief John Ternus, a transition that may create near-term uncertainty.

It added that AI-linked optimism is supporting sentiment, with Amazon in focus after committing an additional $5 billion investment into Anthropic, reinforcing Big Tech’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence despite ongoing geopolitical concerns.

The brokerage further noted that European stocks are also active, with Associated British Foods gaining after announcing plans to spin off Primark, a move seen as value-accretive, while Estée Lauder is drawing attention following reports of a €5 billion financing package tied to a deal with Puig.

On the macro front, it highlighted that easing oil prices are influencing sectoral trends, with energy stocks likely to see some cooling after the recent rally, while fuel-sensitive sectors such as airlines could stabilise.

Also Read | Iran to attend Pakistan peace talks

Also Read | Vance to fly to Pakistan for Iran ceasefire talks again: Report