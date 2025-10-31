US Stock Market today: Wall Street rebounds after upbeat forecasts from Apple, Amazon

US stock indices opened higher on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple and Amazon.

At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.86 points, or 0.13%, to 47,586.98, the S&P 500 gained 50.31 points, or 0.74%, to 6,872.65 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 356.45 points, or 1.51%, to 23,932.36.

Bullion Market Gold prices retreated on Friday on uncertainty over another Fed rate cut in December.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $4,009.24 per ounce at 1147 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.1% at $4,020.80 per ounce.

In other metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $49.02 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9% to $1,596.60, and palladium gained 1.1% at $1,460.95.

Crude Oil Oil prices rose on Friday, though they were still on course for a third consecutive monthly decline, driven by the combined pressure of a stronger US dollar, lacklustre economic data from China, and rising supply from major global producers.

Brent crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.5%, to stand at $65.29 a barrel by 1303 GMT, whilst US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $61.10 a barrel, a rise of 53 cents, or 0.9%.