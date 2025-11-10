US Stock Market today: Wall Street surges on signs government shutdown may soon end

Wall Street's major indices started the week higher on Monday, boosted by signals of movement in Washington to resolve the ongoing US government shutdown. The impasse has halted the release of official economic data and fuelled growing concerns over the nation's financial health.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.0 points, or 0.23%, to 47,095.06. The S&P 500 rose 56.6 points, or 0.84%, to 6,785.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 350.3 points, or 1.52%, to 23,354.853.

Nvidia stock rallied 3.7%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares listed in the United States soared 3.2% after the company said its revenue climbed nearly 17% in October from a year earlier.

Bullion Market Gold prices climbed on Monday as disappointing economic figures from the United States increased market expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month. The precious metal received further support from a weaker US dollar.

By 11:38 GMT, spot gold gained 2.1%, reaching $4,082.17 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery were also up 2%, trading at $4,090.50 per ounce.

