By Sabrina Valle and Sruthi Shankar

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street retreated on Tuesday, with tech stocks giving back some of the Monday rally sparked by Jensen Huang's surprise return to Nvidia as CEO, while the dollar slipped.

Investors cautious about further AI-driven gains and US inflation triggered profit-taking sales and a rotation into more defensive and old-economy stocks. Bond yields were little changed.

Anthropic fell more than 6% to more than $1 below its IPO price of $83, a striking drop only days after the Claude developer's record-breaking market debut. [.N]

Nvidia's shares also dropped more than 6%, having soared 31.5% on Monday after the AI chip giant reinstated Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

"After the biggest rally in months, you would expect some profit-taking. At the end of the day, one headline doesn't really resolve investor questions about the AI trade," said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group.

The Nasdaq fell 1.4%, a day after the tech-heavy index climbed by nearly 7%. The S&P 500 dropped 0.50%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.85%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.66%, weighed down by a sharp slump in miners. [.EU]

Asian markets gained ground after the US rally. But gold futures declined on Tuesday, pressured by hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and firm expectations of a December rate hike, while investors looked ahead to US inflation data that could influence the Fed's policy path.

AI WHIRLWIND

Huang's comeback capped a whirlwind week of events that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry's massive buildout. But it also left unanswered questions over Huang, who had resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

"Jensen's return, it assures people massively and gives hope that the data centre construction continues and that boosts US GDP," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group in London.

"But it then opens up a whole list of questions that may not be answered very quickly. What did he know? What else did he do? How much went to China? And these questions will continue to chip away at market confidence."

DOLLAR AND BONDS AWAIT INFLATION DATA

Investors are set to focus on Wednesday's PCE Index data, the last key data set ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2026 in December.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said late on Monday that persistently high inflation continues to point the US central bank towards tighter monetary policy.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 98% odds of a Fed hike in December, and a 66% chance of an additional increase in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. However, the market-implied chance of a supersized increase of 50 basis points was wiped out by Tuesday morning.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a positive 24.3 basis points.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 0.77 basis points to 4.928%, from 4.92% late on Monday.

The dollar retreated by 0.44% against a basket of major currencies, easing from a 20-month high touched earlier in the session. [US/]

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 3.9%, and MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan gained 3.7%.

Gold futures fell 2.67% and silver futures dropped 5.75%. [GOL/] [MET/L]

Brent crude futures settled up $2.03, or 2.27%, at $91.40 a barrel after a choppy session as new attacks were reported on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]