(Updates prices, recasts throughout, adds context on Nvidia and on oil markets)

* Retail sales up in October, in line

* Oil prices higher after Monday's big drop

* Fed widely expected to hike rates in December

By Caroline Valetkevitch

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NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Yields on US Treasuries edged lower on Tuesday as a drop in equities lifted bond prices, and after US retail sales data supported an upbeat view of consumer health.

US stocks fell more than 1% ahead of quarterly results from Nvidia, with bond prices rising in a safe-haven bid.

Nvidia's quarterly report, due after the close of equity markets Tuesday, follows Jensen Huang's resignation last week as Nvidia CEO after reports of extramarital affairs, including with a woman whom US intelligence suspects of being ​a Chinese spy. The news has raised worries about the future of the AI trade that drove the stock market's outperformance in the first half of the year.

"When we see equities decline, we'll see that flight to quality, risk-off type of move," said Molly Brooks, US rates strategist at TD Securities.

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The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note was down 1.8 basis points at 5.103%. The yield on the 30-year bond was down 0.8 basis points at 5.459%.

Yields initially moved higher after the Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.2% last month, which followed a 0.8% increase in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales gaining 0.2%.

US import prices rose more than expected in October, while US homebuilder sentiment plunged to a more than 14-1/2-year low in November.

Yields rose last week after data showed US consumer prices rose more quickly than expected in October, prompting markets to factor in additional interest-rate hikes in coming months.

"Markets are pretty concerned about if the consumer is re-accelerating... it kind of adds to the fear that the Fed may need to hike more than we are initially anticipating," Brooks said.

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She said recent Fed officials' comments suggest the consensus view is for a 25-basis-point increase in rates for December, after the central bank elected not to raise rates at its October gathering.

Fed funds futures traders on Tuesday were pricing in a roughly 98% chance of a 25-basis-point hike at the December 8-9 meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, and about a 2% chance of a 50-basis-point hike.

Inflation fears are a key factor in higher yields, which have risen in part due to persistently elevated oil prices tied to the Iran war.

Oil prices on Tuesday rose after Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain and the crew of a tanker was reported missing in the Strait of Hormuz. Qatari and Iranian officials are meeting, Qatar said, as part of efforts to mediate an end to nearly nine months of war where diplomacy has made little progress.

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Earlier, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, who is not a voter on interest rate policy this year, said the Fed may need several rate hikes to bring high inflation under control and should act soon to ensure the inflation does not worsen.

The Fed is also due to release minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a positive 31.4 basis points.

The 2-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, was down 3.8 basis points at 4.789%.

The breakeven rate on 5-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.267% after closing at 2.254% on Monday.

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The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.219%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gaffen)