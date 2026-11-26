* Yields fall as stocks tumble

* Second-quarter GDP revised higher

* Inflation gauge rises in October

(Updates to afternoon trading)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - US Treasury yields declined on Wednesday but were off their earlier lows, as another drop in AI-related stocks that caused sharp losses in equity markets lost steam and dampened the safe-haven appeal of bonds.

US stocks saw sharp losses in the first half of the trading session, with stocks related to the buildout of the emerging technology showing continued weakness, as the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang earlier this week has proved to be only a temporary reprieve from the selling pressure in the space.

But stocks have mounted a comeback in the latter stages of trading, with the S&P 500 technology sector down 1.3% after falling as much as 5.4% on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7% after falling as much as 4.7%.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note fell 6.2 basis points to 4.84% and was on pace for its seventh daily drop in the past eight sessions. The yield on the 10-year had earlier fallen to 4.8%, its lowest since September 9.

"When the market moves this fast to the downside, everybody gets a little nervous. I'm not doing cartwheels or anything like that," said Scott Wren, market strategist at North Star Market Analysis LLC in St. Louis.

"You're not likely to go a whole lot below 4.80% or so in the yield on the 10-year. Is there going to be some uncertainty here going into year-end? There will continue to be, and that's the kind of thing that could push the yield a little lower, but given the economic backdrop, given what's likely to happen over the next 12 or 15 months, yields are not going to push a whole heck of a lot lower."

The yield on the 30-year bond fell 6.6 basis points to 5.227% after reaching 5.206%, its lowest since August 31, and was on track for its eighth straight daily decline, its longest streak since an eight-session run that ended August 5, 2024.

ECONOMIC DATA SHOWS STRONG GROWTH

Investors also grappled with a flurry of economic data, including a revised reading of gross domestic product that showed the economy grew at a 4.3% annualized rate in the second quarter, the fastest pace in three years, according to Commerce Department data, up from the previously estimated 3.4% pace.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed inflation rose 0.3% last month, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, largely keeping expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its December meeting intact.

Expectations for a hike of at least 25 basis points by the Fed at its December meeting are at 96.4%, according to CME FedWatch.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a positive 20.5 basis points after narrowing to 19.9, its flattest in two months.

Markets showed little reaction to new tariffs proposed by the Trump administration on 14 trading partners, with a 20% rate on China.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, shed 3.8 basis points to 4.633% after falling to 4.578%, its lowest since November 10.

An auction of $44 billion in 7-year notes was seen as unremarkable by analysts, with slightly below average demand of 2.43 times the notes on sale.

US markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The breakeven rate on five-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.14% after closing at 2.146% on Tuesday, its lowest close since December 2024.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.114%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.1% a year for the next decade.