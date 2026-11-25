* CME FedWatch shows markets fully price 25-basis-point December Fed hike

* Conference Board consumer confidence index jumps to 103.3 in November from 91.9 in October

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falls 1.6 basis points to 4.906%

(Updates to afternoon trading)

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By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - US Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday, as stocks on Wall Street saw choppy trading after the powerful rally in AI stocks prompted by the return of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faded.

Nvidia shares surged more than 30% on Monday as Huang was reinstated, helping the S&P 500 jump 4.7% and the Nasdaq 6.5%, boosted heavily by gains in technology stocks.

But some of those gains reversed in the early stages of trading on Tuesday, with the both the Nasdaq and S&P lower on the session, but off their lows of the day.

Markets are still grappling with the potential for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as it attempts to combat inflation, and the Wall Street Journal reported the US was preparing to raise tariffs on China and other countries.

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"Yesterday seemed like a risk-on day for equities and somewhat of a risk-off day for bonds with the yield curve flattening yesterday, so the bond market was telling us yesterday that despite all the enthusiasm, seeming enthusiasm, yesterday for the AI stock complex, that the bond market wasn't predicting growth coming out of it," said Ron Albahary, chief investment officer at LNW in Philadelphia.

"Today seems a little bit more of a normal reaction post a day like yesterday, and investors are starting to recognize that it's very unlikely to continue to see these 20%, 30% earnings growth quarters continue, and so the AI complex is being repriced."

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note fell 1.6 basis points to 4.906%.

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INFLATION CONCERNS DRIVE FED VIEW

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation continues to point the US central bank toward tighter monetary policy, while stressing that the pace of future interest-rate increases will depend on incoming economic data.

On the economic front, the Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 103.3 this month, the highest level since January 2025, from a slightly upwardly revised 91.9 in October and well above the 92.5 estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Economic data due on Wednesday includes personal income and spending for October and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which will help shape expectations for the Fed's path of monetary policy. US markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

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The yield on the 30-year bond slipped 0.5 basis point to 5.29%.

MARKETS PRICE IN DECEMBER HIKE

Markets are completely pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the Federal Reserve at its December meeting, according to CME FedWatch, with a 2.9% chance for an outsized 50-basis-point hike.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a positive 21.9 basis points after narrowing to 21.6, its flattest since November 12.

A $70 billion auction in 5-year notes was seen as mixed by analysts, with demand for the debt an above average 2.37 times the notes on sale and a yield of 4.719% just above the bidding deadline.

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More supply will come to the market this week when the Treasury auctions and $44 billion in 7-year notes on Wednesday.

The 2-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest-rate expectations for the Fed, rose 1.9 basis points to 4.685%.

The breakeven rate on 5-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.133%, on track for its lowest close since November 2024.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.11%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.1% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Nick Zieminski)