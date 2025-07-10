UTI Asset Management Company shares surge over 6% to record high; here's why

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) surged over 6 percent on Thursday, July 10, reaching a new all-time high of ₹1,427.95. The rally followed the company’s announcement of a details regarding final dividend payout and its upcoming 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for the end of July 2025. The dividend proposal, which includes both a regular and a special dividend, signaled strong financial health and a shareholder-friendly approach, boosting investor sentiment.

Advertisement

₹ 48 Final Dividend Announced In a board meeting held on April 29, 2025, UTI AMC’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹48 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This consists of a normal dividend of ₹26 and a special dividend of ₹22 per share. The total dividend represents a payout of 480 percent on the face value of ₹10 per share.

This dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming AGM. Once approved, it will be paid to all shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members or as beneficial owners as of the close of business on July 24, 2025.

Advertisement

Key Details of the AGM UTI AMC will hold its 22nd Annual General Meeting on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 4:00 PM IST. The meeting will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in line with regulatory guidelines. Shareholders will consider and approve the company’s audited financial statements for FY25, the proposed dividend, and the reappointment of Mr. Srivatsa Desikamani, a nominee director representing T. Rowe Price International Ltd.

Important Dates for Shareholders Record Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025 (to determine eligibility for dividend and e-voting)

Book Closure: Friday, July 25 to Thursday, July 31, 2025

Remote E-Voting Period: Monday, July 28 (9:00 AM) to Wednesday, July 30 (5:00 PM)

Advertisement

Shareholders holding shares as of the record date will be allowed to vote on AGM resolutions and will be eligible to receive the proposed dividend if approved.

Stock Price Trend The stock is currently over 57 percent away from its 52-week low of ₹906.40, hit in March 2025. In the last 1 year, it has gained over 31 percent. In 2025 YTD, it has added over 6 percent giving positive returns in 4 of the 7 months so far.