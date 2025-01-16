Hello User
Livemint

UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option - Direct performance review analysis for January: UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option - Direct, managed by the seasoned fund managers V Srivatsa, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 4048.26 crore. Under the guidance of V Srivatsa, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of large cap and mid cap companies. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -3.94%, showing a negative delta of -2.93% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.61% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.59%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.50% -5.38% 1.88%
1 Year 20.74% 5.70% 15.04%
3 Years 66.10% 27.21% 38.89%
5 Years 171.81% 88.49% 83.32%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.67%
ICICI Bank4.75%
ITC3.64%
Infosys3.40%
Vedanta2.53%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks20.56%
Software & Programming8.59%
Construction Services5.75%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.31%
Tobacco3.64%
Insurance (Life)3.5%
Metal Mining3.36%
Construction - Raw Materials3.0%
Insurance (Accident & Health)2.85%
Investment Services2.48%
Consumer Financial Services2.47%
Chemical Manufacturing2.26%
Natural Gas Utilities1.87%
Airline1.86%
Tires1.74%
Electric Utilities1.63%
Major Drugs1.56%
Computer Services1.5%
Healthcare Facilities1.48%
Communications Services1.47%
Appliance & Tool1.44%
Oil & Gas Operations1.42%
Iron & Steel1.21%
Apparel/Accessories1.14%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.14%
Water Transportation1.07%
Recreational Products1.03%
Recreational Activities0.89%
Personal & Household Prods.0.88%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.86%
Motion Pictures0.85%
Paper & Paper Products0.68%
Scientific & Technical Instr.0.34%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.57, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.13 and 0.92, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.12% for one year, 13.37% for three years, and 20.30% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
NMDC0.82%145010133.37

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank1744127.01729604.0310.65
ICICI Bank1490373.01478590.0192.24
ITC3135191.03090229.0147.33
Infosys750561.0740929.0137.66
Vedanta2353633.02259525.0102.47
Dalmia Bharat505361.0494141.089.96
Aditya Birla Capital4950431.04540632.088.24
Indus Towers2549305.02486972.086.89
HCL Technologies456134.0439981.081.32
Interglobe Aviation176710.0172352.075.48
Apollo Tyres1396334.01381605.070.42
Nippon Life1014552.0984177.067.47
Indusind Bank682182.0648317.064.57
Indian Bank1139648.01102910.063.35
Aurobindo Pharma545624.0500048.063.14
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals1469771.01418457.058.12
Larsen & Toubro152693.0138681.051.66
Mahindra & Mahindra160299.0156169.046.33
Sundaram Finance120051.0114413.045.41
Great Eastern Shipping Company411481.0393471.043.32
GAIL India2378477.02167119.043.23
Caplin Point Laboratories200884.0195140.042.86
Bajaj Auto50693.046107.041.66
Emami662632.0522842.035.77
Tata Motors511551.0441822.034.75
Motilal Oswal Financial Services386770.0359460.033.05
Indraprastha Gas1032030.0987168.032.29
GHCL578491.0534209.032.14
ACC159196.0141750.031.51
Dr Reddys Laboratories309191.0255038.030.67
JK Paper753870.0652740.027.64
Indo Count Industries879436.0748002.024.29
Shivalik Bimetal Controls277970.0245162.013.57

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Max Financial Services816426.0739232.083.83
Reliance Industries517452.0445772.057.61
HDFC Life Insurance Company879112.0813027.053.48
Star Health and Allied Insurance1133236.0673236.031.63
Axis Bank366158.0260816.029.64

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

