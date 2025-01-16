UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option - Direct performance review analysis for January: UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option - Direct, managed by the seasoned fund managers V Srivatsa, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹4048.26 crore. Under the guidance of V Srivatsa, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of large cap and mid cap companies. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -3.94%, showing a negative delta of -2.93% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.61% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.59%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-3.50%
|-5.38%
|1.88%
|1 Year
|20.74%
|5.70%
|15.04%
|3 Years
|66.10%
|27.21%
|38.89%
|5 Years
|171.81%
|88.49%
|83.32%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|7.67%
|ICICI Bank
|4.75%
|ITC
|3.64%
|Infosys
|3.40%
|Vedanta
|2.53%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|20.56%
|Software & Programming
|8.59%
|Construction Services
|5.75%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.31%
|Tobacco
|3.64%
|Insurance (Life)
|3.5%
|Metal Mining
|3.36%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|3.0%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|2.85%
|Investment Services
|2.48%
|Consumer Financial Services
|2.47%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.26%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|1.87%
|Airline
|1.86%
|Tires
|1.74%
|Electric Utilities
|1.63%
|Major Drugs
|1.56%
|Computer Services
|1.5%
|Healthcare Facilities
|1.48%
|Communications Services
|1.47%
|Appliance & Tool
|1.44%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|1.42%
|Iron & Steel
|1.21%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.14%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.14%
|Water Transportation
|1.07%
|Recreational Products
|1.03%
|Recreational Activities
|0.89%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|0.88%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.86%
|Motion Pictures
|0.85%
|Paper & Paper Products
|0.68%
|Scientific & Technical Instr.
|0.34%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.57, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.13 and 0.92, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.12% for one year, 13.37% for three years, and 20.30% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|NMDC
|0.82%
|1450101
|33.37
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1744127.0
|1729604.0
|310.65
|ICICI Bank
|1490373.0
|1478590.0
|192.24
|ITC
|3135191.0
|3090229.0
|147.33
|Infosys
|750561.0
|740929.0
|137.66
|Vedanta
|2353633.0
|2259525.0
|102.47
|Dalmia Bharat
|505361.0
|494141.0
|89.96
|Aditya Birla Capital
|4950431.0
|4540632.0
|88.24
|Indus Towers
|2549305.0
|2486972.0
|86.89
|HCL Technologies
|456134.0
|439981.0
|81.32
|Interglobe Aviation
|176710.0
|172352.0
|75.48
|Apollo Tyres
|1396334.0
|1381605.0
|70.42
|Nippon Life
|1014552.0
|984177.0
|67.47
|Indusind Bank
|682182.0
|648317.0
|64.57
|Indian Bank
|1139648.0
|1102910.0
|63.35
|Aurobindo Pharma
|545624.0
|500048.0
|63.14
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|1469771.0
|1418457.0
|58.12
|Larsen & Toubro
|152693.0
|138681.0
|51.66
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|160299.0
|156169.0
|46.33
|Sundaram Finance
|120051.0
|114413.0
|45.41
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|411481.0
|393471.0
|43.32
|GAIL India
|2378477.0
|2167119.0
|43.23
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|200884.0
|195140.0
|42.86
|Bajaj Auto
|50693.0
|46107.0
|41.66
|Emami
|662632.0
|522842.0
|35.77
|Tata Motors
|511551.0
|441822.0
|34.75
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|386770.0
|359460.0
|33.05
|Indraprastha Gas
|1032030.0
|987168.0
|32.29
|GHCL
|578491.0
|534209.0
|32.14
|ACC
|159196.0
|141750.0
|31.51
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|309191.0
|255038.0
|30.67
|JK Paper
|753870.0
|652740.0
|27.64
|Indo Count Industries
|879436.0
|748002.0
|24.29
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|277970.0
|245162.0
|13.57
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Max Financial Services
|816426.0
|739232.0
|83.83
|Reliance Industries
|517452.0
|445772.0
|57.61
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|879112.0
|813027.0
|53.48
|Star Health and Allied Insurance
|1133236.0
|673236.0
|31.63
|Axis Bank
|366158.0
|260816.0
|29.64
