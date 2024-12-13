UTI Value fund Fund-Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for December: UTI Value fund Fund-Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Amit Premchandani, remains a prominent player in the Value. UTI Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹10140.68 crore. Under the guidance of Amit Premchandani, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies across market capitalization spectrum. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, UTI Value Fund returned 0.87%, showing a positive delta of 2.07%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.91%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 12.28% 4.08% 8.20% 1 Year 34.82% 16.38% 18.44% 3 Years 20.16% 40.22% -20.06% 5 Years 23.04% 101.49% -78.45%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 25.72% Software & Programming 11.15% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.38% Communications Services 3.66% Metal Mining 3.06% Personal & Household Prods. 2.88% Oil & Gas Operations 2.69% Construction - Raw Materials 2.64% Recreational Products 2.54% Electric Utilities 2.41% Iron & Steel 2.39% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.22% Healthcare Facilities 2.2% Appliance & Tool 2.2% Construction Services 2.05% Water Transportation 1.56% Coal 1.56% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.55% Investment Services 1.41% Consumer Financial Services 1.4% Insurance (Life) 1.39% Auto & Truck Parts 1.3% Misc. Capital Goods 1.27% Computer Services 1.27% Motion Pictures 1.2% Chemical Manufacturing 1.19% Retail (Apparel) 1.12% Aerospace & Defense 1.01% Tobacco 1.01% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.94% Natural Gas Utilities 0.79% Restaurants 0.69%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.94, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.02 and 0.90, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.92% for one year, 13.26% for three years, and 18.62% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Waaree Energies 0.07% 26910 7.33

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: