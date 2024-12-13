Hello User
Business News/ Markets / UTI Value Fund performance review analysis for December

UTI Value Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

UTI Value Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of UTI Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

UTI Value Fund performance review analysis for December

UTI Value fund Fund-Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for December: UTI Value fund Fund-Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Amit Premchandani, remains a prominent player in the Value. UTI Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 10140.68 crore. Under the guidance of Amit Premchandani, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies across market capitalization spectrum. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, UTI Value Fund returned 0.87%, showing a positive delta of 2.07%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.91%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 12.28% 4.08% 8.20%
1 Year 34.82% 16.38% 18.44%
3 Years 20.16% 40.22% -20.06%
5 Years 23.04% 101.49% -78.45%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank9.24%
ICICI Bank5.61%
Infosys5.16%
Bharti Airtel3.66%
Axis Bank3.20%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks25.72%
Software & Programming11.15%
Biotechnology & Drugs7.38%
Communications Services3.66%
Metal Mining3.06%
Personal & Household Prods.2.88%
Oil & Gas Operations2.69%
Construction - Raw Materials2.64%
Recreational Products2.54%
Electric Utilities2.41%
Iron & Steel2.39%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.22%
Healthcare Facilities2.2%
Appliance & Tool2.2%
Construction Services2.05%
Water Transportation1.56%
Coal1.56%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.55%
Investment Services1.41%
Consumer Financial Services1.4%
Insurance (Life)1.39%
Auto & Truck Parts1.3%
Misc. Capital Goods1.27%
Computer Services1.27%
Motion Pictures1.2%
Chemical Manufacturing1.19%
Retail (Apparel)1.12%
Aerospace & Defense1.01%
Tobacco1.01%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.94%
Natural Gas Utilities0.79%
Restaurants0.69%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.94, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.02 and 0.90, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.92% for one year, 13.26% for three years, and 18.62% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Waaree Energies0.07%269107.33

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
HDFC Bank5450000.05400000.0937.28
Infosys3000000.02975000.0522.79
Axis Bank3000000.02800000.0324.68
Kotak Mahindra Bank1800000.01750000.0302.95
Reliance Industries2400000.02050000.0273.08
Cipla1265139.01200000.0186.21
Indusind Bank1900000.01700000.0179.46
Coal India3600000.03500000.0158.22
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals4000000.03850000.0150.54
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial6130419.05256313.0142.24
Phoenix Mills898706.0869353.0132.33
Tata Steel9000000.08500000.0126.28
Shree Cement52500.050000.0125.37
Dabur India2400000.02050000.0110.70
NMDC6650000.04700000.0104.28
Emami1550000.01300000.091.44
JSW Infrastructure2900000.02800000.088.18
Mahanagar Gas567916.0558958.080.58
PNC Infratech2477535.02365821.075.27
Aia Engineering187149.0182902.069.87
Sapphire Foods India4060735.02171100.069.70

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Tech Mahindra1825000.01800000.0289.56
Mahindra & Mahindra850000.0825000.0225.11
Mphasis640000.0600000.0172.78
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company830000.0820000.0157.23
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC1888212.01800000.0143.06
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company1950000.01900000.0140.79
Samvardhana Motherson International7418824.07300000.0132.10
Suven Pharmaceuticals1150000.01000000.0131.34
Eris Lifesciences990607.0981777.0129.91
Info Edge India175000.0172500.0128.36
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals800000.0740000.0125.40
Bajaj Auto105000.0100000.098.37
Metropolis Healthcare441375.0435000.093.36
Whirlpool Of India375000.0365000.072.61
Symphony556766.0376026.058.46
Premier Energies461307.0235000.024.00

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

