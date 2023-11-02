V -Guard Q2 review: Sunflame integration, consumer durable growth key drivers. H2 growth may be stronger feels the CFO
Q2 Result Review: V-Guard Industries Q2 net profit at ₹56.31 were up 29% year-on-year. Its revenues grew 8.7% due to weaker demand for consumer durables and Sunflame despite double digit growth in Electronics and Electricals. Festival season should lift H2 performance feels the company's CFO.
The impact of weakness in demand for consumer durables was visible on V-Guard Industries Q2 performance, that failed to lift investor confidence as the share prices declined by more than 1% since results. The V-Guard stock after touching 52-week high in September, however, has been trading sideways ever since.
