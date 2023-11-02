The impact of weakness in demand for consumer durables was visible on V-Guard Industries Q2 performance, that failed to lift investor confidence as the share prices declined by more than 1% since results. The V-Guard stock after touching 52-week high in September, however, has been trading sideways ever since. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V-Guard- Industries' key segments - Electronics and Electricals - reported a double-digit revenue growth. The consumer durables segment, however, reported a single-digit growth. While integration of acquired Sunflame portfolio also lifted consolidated performance on year-on-year basis, however, Sunflame growth need to catch pace. Sunflame sales at 61.72 Crore came lower than 63.2 Crore in the previous quarter.

V-Guard- Industries operating revenues at 1.071.86 (excluding Sunflame) though were up 8.7% year-on-year, however declined from ₹1.147.68 Crore during the previous quarter. Including Sunflame revenues at 1133.75 Crore grew 14.9% year-on-year.

V-Guard- Industries management however remains optimistic of growth picking up during the second half. The festival season shifting to third quarter should aid growth in the consumer durables segment, said Sudarshan Kasturi, Chief Financial Officer, V-Guard Industries Ltd. The Sunflame portfolio should also see growth catching pace as the integration process is progressing well and will complete soon. The company reported gross margins at 33.8%, an improvement from 29.3% in the year ago quarter. The benefits of declining raw material prices are being reflected. Another 100 basis points improvement may mean the V-Guard's gross margins will improve to pre covid levels, pointed out Kasturi.

V-Guard- Industries Electronics segment (Stabilizers, UPS, Inverters) and electricals (Wires, Pumps, Switchgears, Modular Switches) are doing well. The growth should be better in Q2 feels the management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V-Guard- Industries reported net profits at ₹58.95 crore while were up 35% year-on-year, including Sunflame at ₹56.31 could grow only 29% Clearly acquired business of Sunflame remains a drag on earnings and Sunflame turnaround will be watched for keenly. The Sunflame integration thereby is looked as a key catalyst for the V-Guard- Industries prospects.

Analysts maintain a positive outlook led by Sunflame integrations. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in view of the current demand softness, have made minor 1-2% cuts in FY24-26 earnings per share estimates. However, over FY23-26 however they expect Sunflame integration, margin-accretive categories and higher in-house manufacturing to drive sales and net profit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) at 14% and 30 respectively %, with 170 basis point rise in operating profit margins to 9.5% by FY26 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V-Guard- Industries geographical diversification strategy also appears on track, as growth in non-South market was at 11% which was better than growth in South ( up 7% year-on-year) . Non-South sales mix at 43.8% in Q2 improved and company plans to take non-south contributions to 50%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.ad

