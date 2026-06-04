Vahh Chemicals IPO: Issue subscribed 77% so far on first bidding day. Check GMP, issue details

The Vahh Chemicals IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 4 June and will close on Monday, 8 June. The SME issue is priced at ₹60 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Retail investors can bid for a minimum lot of 4,000 shares, which translates into an investment of approximately ₹2.4 lakh. For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application size is 6,000 shares, requiring an investment of around ₹3.6 lakh.
Vahh Chemicals is an ISO 9001:2015-certified company engaged in the manufacturing, supply, and trading of textile auxiliary chemicals used across the textile processing value chain. The company offers a broad portfolio of products for pre-treatment, dyeing, printing, and finishing applications, catering primarily to dyeing and printing houses with customised chemical formulations.
As of September 30, 2025, Vahh Chemicals had 92 stock-keeping units (SKUs) serving various textile substrates, including cotton, polyester, silk, and synthetic blends. Its product range also includes speciality chemicals that provide functional properties such as water repellency, flame resistance, antimicrobial protection, UV shielding, and wrinkle-free finishes.
The company operates through three business segments—trading, customised chemical blending, and nutrition. Its nutrition business is conducted through subsidiary HSHS Nutraceuticals Limited, which markets health supplements under the "Divine Nutrition" brand across India.
Vahh Chemicals IPO GMP is ₹11. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey-market premium, the estimated listing price of Vahh Chemicals shares is ₹71 apiece, which is 18.33% above the IPO price of ₹60.
Based on grey-market activity over the last eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹15, according to analysts.
Vahh Chemicals IPO subscription status was 77% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 68%, and the NII portion was booked at 85%.
The company has received bids for 16,32,000 shares against 21,28,000 shares on offer at 13:59 IST, according to chittorgarh.com
Vahh Chemicals IPO is a fixed-price offering that raises ₹13.45 crore and comprises solely of a fresh issuance of 22.42 lakh shares.
According to the company, the funds generated from the IPO will be allocated for working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers serves as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies acts as the registrar. Mansi Share & Stock Broking functions as the market maker.
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