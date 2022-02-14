Valentine’s Day is here and people are splurging on gifts. While choosing gifts for your loved one, apart from giving roses and chocolates, you may consider something that would prove valuable in the long run. One of such options may be financial gifts in the form of stocks.

Here are 5 stocks as suggested by Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of research, Share India, that you could gift your partner:

1) ONGC - The 62 per cent increase in natural gas prices by the Indian government will boost the profitability of companies.

Higher crude prices, along with a modest 5-7% growth in the company's production volume, may push its EBITDA in next year. We estimate the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will strengthen to about 1.6x to 1.9x during this period. Technically also, most of the indicators like MAs, RSI, MACD and Stochastic are showing an uptrend on the daily chart. We expect ONGC to increase 20% till next valentine.

2) Gail - Improved earnings supported by higher volumes across segments supported by boosted marketing profit due to higher gas prices may drive Gail next year. A rise in gas consumption supported transmission volumes which will further strengthen the profits. On thedaily chart, Gail stock 200 days MA is supporting buying trend. Also, RSI is in its lower zone, so we expect Gail to rise around 10%-15% in the near term.

3) HDFC Bank - Strong capitalisation, enhanced liquidity, reduced NPAs and robust earnings make HDFC Bank a good choice for investment for your loved ones this valentine.

4) TCS - The technology sector is overall in strong hands due to stronger dollar, digitalisation and improved business growth which is expected to continue to next year also. TCS share price is trading above the mean with the upper band facing in the north-ward direction indicating the price to move higher. Analysing the recent volume price action the volume has been encouraging the recent upward move indicating strong hands have started accumulating the stock at current levels.

5) SBI - currently, in the stock, all term MAs like 25 DMA,50 DMA,100 DMA and 200 DMA are confirming a probable positive momentum very soon. Also, RSI, MACD, ADX are trading in a comfortable zone indicating bullishness in the stock. We may expect the counter to give outperformance in the coming months as well and may move towards 650 levels in the long term.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.