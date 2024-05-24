Active Stocks
Varanium Cloud, Semac Consultants & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Varanium Cloud, Semac Consultants & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Varanium Cloud, Semac Consultants, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Brightcom Group

Shares of Varanium Cloud, Semac Consultants, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Brightcom Group hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -17.7(-0.08%) points and Sensex was up by 12.54(0.02%) points at 24 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -37.45(-0.08%) points at 24 May 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Havells India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements, State Bank Of India, Divis Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 24 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
