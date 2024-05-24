Varanium Cloud, Semac Consultants & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Varanium Cloud, Semac Consultants, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Brightcom Group
Shares of Varanium Cloud, Semac Consultants, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Brightcom Group hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -17.7(-0.08%) points and Sensex was up by 12.54(0.02%) points at 24 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -37.45(-0.08%) points at 24 May 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Havells India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements, State Bank Of India, Divis Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
