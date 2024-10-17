Varun Beverages share are down by -3.14%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 599.95 and closed at 589.4. The stock reached a high of 601 and a low of 588.05 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:23 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 589.4, -3.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81098.2, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 601 and a low of 588.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5595.22
10588.72
20611.73
50610.22
100618.64
300585.88

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 162.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.64 & P/B is at 23.04.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in to 24.18% in the quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -3.14% today to trade at 589.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.49% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVarun Beverages share are down by -3.14%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

481.80
11:25 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-5 (-1.03%)

Tata Steel share price

154.65
11:25 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.6 (-0.39%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,721.35
11:25 AM | 17 OCT 2024
13.35 (0.49%)

Bandhan Bank share price

189.45
11:25 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-3.3 (-1.71%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,902.60
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
67.35 (1.39%)

EPL share price

272.95
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
1.25 (0.46%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,668.70
11:18 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-0.05%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,933.70
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-97.3 (-4.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

627.90
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-34.9 (-5.27%)

KEI Industries share price

4,165.80
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-215.6 (-4.92%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,933.70
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-97.3 (-4.79%)

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,787.10
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-79.35 (-4.25%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,210.20
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
77.75 (6.87%)

National Aluminium Company share price

228.60
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
11.1 (5.1%)

Mphasis share price

3,054.90
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
144.2 (4.95%)

Latent View Analytics share price

485.65
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
15.2 (3.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.