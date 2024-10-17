Varun Beverages share are down by -3.14%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|595.22
|10
|588.72
|20
|611.73
|50
|610.22
|100
|618.64
|300
|585.88
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 162.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in to 24.18% in the quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -3.14% today to trade at ₹589.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.49% each respectively.
