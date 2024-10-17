Hello User
Varun Beverages share are down by -3.14%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 599.95 and closed at 589.4. The stock reached a high of 601 and a low of 588.05 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:23 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 589.4, -3.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81098.2, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 601 and a low of 588.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5595.22
10588.72
20611.73
50610.22
100618.64
300585.88

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 162.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.64 & P/B is at 23.04.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in to 24.18% in the quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -3.14% today to trade at 589.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.49% each respectively.

