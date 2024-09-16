Varun Beverages share are down by -3.97%, Nifty up by 0.17%

At 16 Sep 11:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹620.65, -3.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82987.7, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹648.75 and a low of ₹619.35 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|627.50
|10
|615.47
|20
|615.77
|50
|621.99
|100
|614.75
|300
|567.09
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 306.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -3.97% today to trade at ₹620.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.12% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess