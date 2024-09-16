Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Varun Beverages share are down by -3.97%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Varun Beverages share are down by -3.97%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 648.75 and closed at 620.65. The stock reached a high of 648.75 and a low of 619.35 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 620.65, -3.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82987.7, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 648.75 and a low of 619.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5627.50
10615.47
20615.77
50621.99
100614.75
300567.09

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 306.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.72 & P/B is at 9.80.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -3.97% today to trade at 620.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.