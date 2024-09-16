Varun Beverages share are down by -3.97%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 648.75 and closed at ₹ 620.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 648.75 and a low of ₹ 619.35 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹620.65, -3.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82987.7, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹648.75 and a low of ₹619.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 627.50 10 615.47 20 615.77 50 621.99 100 614.75 300 567.09

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 306.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.72 & P/B is at 9.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}