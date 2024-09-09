Varun Beverages share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.17%

At 09 Sep 11:06 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹1497.65, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81347.52, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1512.95 and a low of ₹1490 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1508.61
|10
|1530.42
|20
|1514.44
|50
|1561.52
|100
|1527.39
|300
|1405.85
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1513.63, ₹1534.22, & ₹1551.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1475.83, ₹1458.62, & ₹1438.03.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was -26.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in june quarter.
