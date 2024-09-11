Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Varun Beverages share are up by 4.12%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Varun Beverages share are up by 4.12%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1517.95 and closed at 1581.6. The stock reached a high of 1588.6 and a low of 1507. Overall, the day's performance showed a positive trend with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:02 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 1581.6, 4.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82012.21, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 1588.6 and a low of 1507 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51509.34
101524.72
201516.36
501559.93
1001528.79
3001408.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1584.75, 1651.8, & 1757.65, whereas it has key support levels at 1411.85, 1306.0, & 1238.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 54.34% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.60 & P/B is at 23.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 57.78% with a target price of 667.71112106.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in june quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.