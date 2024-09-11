Varun Beverages share are up by 4.12%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 1517.95 and closed at ₹ 1581.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1588.6 and a low of ₹ 1507. Overall, the day's performance showed a positive trend with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

At 11 Sep 11:02 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹1581.6, 4.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82012.21, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1588.6 and a low of ₹1507 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1509.34 10 1524.72 20 1516.36 50 1559.93 100 1528.79 300 1408.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1584.75, ₹1651.8, & ₹1757.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1411.85, ₹1306.0, & ₹1238.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 54.34% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.60 & P/B is at 23.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 57.78% with a target price of ₹667.71112106. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in june.