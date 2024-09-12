Varun Beverages share are up by 4.54%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 640.15 and closed at 656.10. The stock reached a high of 665.65 and a low of 636.15 during the day.

Published12 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:19 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 656.1, 4.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81746.81, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 665.65 and a low of 636.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5605.23
10605.04
20607.30
50621.98
100612.45
300564.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1606.43, 1641.97, & 1694.63, whereas it has key support levels at 1518.23, 1465.57, & 1430.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 602.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 84.24 & P/B is at 23.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 154.42% with a target price of 1669.27777778.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVarun Beverages share are up by 4.54%, Nifty up by 0.32%

