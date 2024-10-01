Varun Beverages share are up by 1.25%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 609.75 and closed at 613.80. The stock reached a high of 618 and a low of 606.50 during the day.

Published1 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:21 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 613.8, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84146.24, down by -0.18%. The stock has hit a high of 618 and a low of 606.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5633.95
10638.76
20624.82
50621.28
100619.09
300577.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 619.68, 632.72, & 641.43, whereas it has key support levels at 597.93, 589.22, & 576.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 101.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.38 & P/B is at 22.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.64% with a target price of 673.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
