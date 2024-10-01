Varun Beverages share are up by 1.25%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:21 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹613.8, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84146.24, down by -0.18%. The stock has hit a high of ₹618 and a low of ₹606.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 633.95 10 638.76 20 624.82 50 621.28 100 619.09 300 577.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹619.68, ₹632.72, & ₹641.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹597.93, ₹589.22, & ₹576.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 101.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.38 & P/B is at 22.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.64% with a target price of ₹673.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.