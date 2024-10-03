Varun Beverages share are down by -2.91%, Nifty down by -1.51%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 586.65 and closed at 594.55. The stock reached a high of 602.10 and a low of 585.85 during the day.

Published3 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 594.55, -2.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82968.56, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 602.1 and a low of 585.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5617.52
10633.88
20625.29
50620.45
100619.49
300579.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 618.33, 624.42, & 630.83, whereas it has key support levels at 605.83, 599.42, & 593.33.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 405.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 82.17 & P/B is at 23.19.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.19% with a target price of 673.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -2.91% today to trade at 594.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.51% & -1.54% each respectively.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
