Varun Beverages share are down by -2.91%, Nifty down by -1.51%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|617.52
|10
|633.88
|20
|625.29
|50
|620.45
|100
|619.49
|300
|579.04
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹618.33, ₹624.42, & ₹630.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹605.83, ₹599.42, & ₹593.33.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 405.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.19% with a target price of ₹673.00.
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -2.91% today to trade at ₹594.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.51% & -1.54% each respectively.