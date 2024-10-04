Varun Beverages share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 593.05 and closed at 581.75. The stock reached a high of 599.90 and a low of 570.60 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:12 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 581.75, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82765.56, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 599.9 and a low of 570.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5617.52
10633.88
20625.29
50620.45
100619.49
300579.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 597.72, 607.98, & 613.97, whereas it has key support levels at 581.47, 575.48, & 565.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 1037.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 78.89 & P/B is at 22.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.69% with a target price of 673.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.07% today to trade at 581.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.33% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
